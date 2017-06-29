Pharrell Williams has revealed he is working with Ariana Grande and Justin Timberlake on their new records.
Pharrell Williams has confirmed he's working on ''amazing'' albums with Ariana Grande and Justin Timberlake.
The 44-year-old producer spilled the news in a television interview while he was revealing his reasons for not returning as a mentor on 'The Voice'.
Appearing on 'TODAY', he revealed: ''Honestly, I have to work. I have so much work to do. It was so much fun and while I was doing it, helping other people was like a drug for me. I couldn't get enough of helping them but I have work to do, music to make, there's so many records. Ariana Grande's album's amazing, the Justin Timberlake album's amazing.''
The 'Happy' hitmaker also hinted that his group N.E.R.D's long-awaited new record, which was confirmed back in 2015, is still in the works.
He continued: ''There's another album that I can't talk about but my fans know all about it. I can't [say what] I gotta be a good boy and it's exciting - it's so much work that I got done being off [the show] but I'm so grateful and I had such a great time [on there].''
Earlier this year, Pharrell stated that the comeback - the group's first album since 2010's 'Nothing' - was ''feeling really good, really special.''
As for Ariana, her last record was 2016's 'Dangerous Woman' and Justin Timberlake hasn't released a full-length studio album since 2013's 'The 20/20 Experience' and 'The 20/20 Experience - 2 of 2'.
