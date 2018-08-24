Pharrell Williams ''forced'' Ariana Grande to write about the Manchester terror attack.

The 25-year-old singer was left devastated last May when a suicide bomber unleashed an explosion shortly after her concert at the Manchester Arena - killing 23 people, including children, and injuring 139 - but, although her anxiety was through the roof afterwards, the 'Happy' hitmaker encouraged her to pen 'Get Well Soon' as a tribute to the victims.

Speaking to Paper magazine, she said: ''Overall, [Pharrell] kind of forced it out of me because I was in a really bad place mentally. I've always had anxiety, I've had anxiety for years. But when I got home from tour it reached a very different, intense peak.

''[Pharrell] was like, 'You have to write about it. You need to make this into music and get this sh*t out, and I promise it will heal you.' And it definitely helped.''

Ariana's new album 'Sweetener' also features a love song she penned for her fiance Pete Davidson, whom she got engaged to in June after a few weeks of dating, and she has admitted she wrote the track just a week after they started getting to know one another.

She said recently: '''Pete Davidson' is obviously inspired by my fiancé, I wrote this song like a week after we started hanging out. Sometimes when you feel a certain way about something and you can't express it with words as well as you can with music, then I sent it to him. I want this song to live forever as music lives forever.''

The LP also contains a collaboration with her ''big sister'' Nicki Minaj.

She explained: ''So 'The Light is Coming' features Nicki Minaj who is my big sister and one of my best friends that I've met through this industry. I love the message behind it, it's about people who can be so close minded or to blind-sided by their own opinion to find the truth.''