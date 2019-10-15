Pharrell Williams wears ''what fits and looks right'', whether it was designed for men or women.

The 47-year-old producer is known for pushing the gender lines of fashion by adding gender-fluid elements to his wardrobe. He was spotted carrying a purple crocodile Birkin bag in 2007, and wearing a pastel Céline coat to a GQ shoot in 2017.

Speaking to America's GQ magazine, Pharrell said: ''It started with the ''I can pull that off'' thing. I wore a lot of Chanel, and I wore tons of Céline. Like, I got all the O.G. Céline. Because they were clothes I could fit in.

''When you listen to yourself and you're comfortable in who you are, you wear what you feel like fits and looks right on you. And that's it.''

Pharrell created an exclusive unisex capsule range for the prestigious French label alongside its late creative director Karl Lagerfeld.

However, although the 'Happy' hitmaker has been opting for womenswear before it became a 'national conversation', he has his own limits to his personal style.

He added: ''I can't wear no skirt. Nor am I interested in wearing a blouse. That's not my deal. But things that are made for women that I feel will look good on me - that I like - I will wear.''

Meanwhile, Pharrell says he is not a gender-fluid advocate but believes there is ''no rule'' for fashion.

He said: ''And when people start using religion as the reason someone shouldn't wear something, I'm like, What are you talking about? There was no such thing as a bra or blouse in any of the old sacred texts. What are you talking about?

''I was also born in a different era, where the rules of the matrix at that time allowed a lot of things that would never fly today.''