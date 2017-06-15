Pharrell Williams doesn't think Daft Punk will ever headline Coachella again.

The electronic duo - made up of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo - headlined the Californian dual festival in 2006, and were rumoured to be replacing Beyoncé at this year's event after she fell pregnant, but the job eventually went to Lady Gaga.

Now, 44-year-old Pharrell - who collaborated with the robotic pair on their hit single 'Get Lucky' - has said he doesn't know if they'll ever take to the stage at the festival again, as they often don't like to ''repeat'' themselves.

He said: ''I don't know. The robots are, like ... they're not repeaters. Who knows, right? They traditionally don't repeat. They like doing things that you don't expect them to do and in ways that you don't expect them to, and when you freak out, and you want more, and it's like, 'No.'''

Pharrell was speaking to Coachella founders Paul Tollet and Lou Adler on his 'OTHERtone' Beats 1 radio show when he made the comments, and Paul picked their 2006 headline slot as his favourite Coachella performance of all time.

He said: ''It was that good,. We knew it was going to be good, because they've always been great, but they'd never played with their helmets. It was just press photos from years before, and they had stopped playing, and everyone had in their head what it might be.

''You never saw it, and it was 100 times better than we dreamed. It was just insane. It felt like it was storyboard, Stanley Kubrick movie. Every minute must have been thought about for hours or days or whatever, and it got better every minute until the very end. It was like, 'How can you even get better than the last 74 minutes?' But it was. It was that good.''