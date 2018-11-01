Pharrell Williams has designed a capsule collection for Chanel.

The 'Happy' hitmaker has announced he is collaborating with the luxurious fashion brand and the new collection will be ''coming soon''.

Making an appearance at the Cruise 2018 show in Bangkok, Thailand, he told the crowd that the capsule collection would be ''coming soon'' before pointing at a Chanel logo. During the event, he was also wearing a yellow hoodie, which has reportedly been designed by him for the forthcoming collection. It features numerous sparkly logos including the famous interlocking Cs and Chanel N°5, too.

Not much is known about the collection but Chanel has confirmed that it will debut on March 29 at the company's new flagship store in Seoul, South Korea, before appearing in select Chanel stores across the world on April 4.

Back in May, it was reported that Pharrell is opening a restaurant and cocktail lounge in Miami and was launching his first-ever cuisine called Swan and Bar Bevy at 90 NE 39th St in Florida.

The rapper teamed up with business mogul David Grutman - who owns the popular LIV - and the pair have been working on the venture for two years.

Speaking at the time, Grutman said: ''[He] has some great ideas and visions. I think it's going to the be the most beautiful restaurant in Miami.''

The eatery will operate under Grutman's company Groot Hospitality, which services other Miami restaurants such as Komodo, LIV Hard Rock Stadium, OTL, and Planta.