'Happy' hitmaker Pharrell Williams thinks his production work is the same process as guiding someone through a selfie.
Pharrell Williams compares his production work to taking a selfie.
The 'Happy' hitmaker - who has teamed up with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Robin Thicke and Daft Punk throughout his illustrious career - insisted his approach means he's trying to find a new ''angle'' for someone used to framing something in a certain way.
Speaking to Vulture, he said: ''The trust really isn't in me as much as it's in their willingness to see themselves differently. For example, take selfies. They're 99.99 percent shot from the same angle.
''That tells you so much about the delusion that we have. We think we take different selfies because we're wearing different outfits in different environments, but it's, in fact, the same exact angle.
''That tells us that we found a particular angle that we like, and because we show that to ourselves every day, we think that's how people see us.''
The 46-year-old star explained how he looks to teach artists to be ''open to the idea'' that there's more to their talents.
He added: ''My job is not so much to get you to trust me. It's to get you to be open to the idea that there's a whole other side to your face that you never use because somewhere in your life you convinced yourself that that wasn't the better side.''
Pharrell also opened up about how he sees his work, family and faith in the same way.
He said: ''I'm a creature of habit, but I'm also a creature of energy and curiosity. And if I'm interested in it and I'm curious about it, then I'm there for it. And I suppose I just don't have time for anything else. I love God. I love my family, and I love my work.
''I'm interested in God. I'm curious about God. You know, I'm interested in my family. I'm curious about my family. I'm interested in my work, and I'm curious about my work. And those things keep me so close to it because they're ever-expanding experiences.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
This film recounts such a great true story that we don't mind the fact that...
The stars of the upcoming James Brown biopic 'Get On Up', Viola Davis, Nelsan Ellis...