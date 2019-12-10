Pharrell Williams compares his production work to taking a selfie.

The 'Happy' hitmaker - who has teamed up with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Robin Thicke and Daft Punk throughout his illustrious career - insisted his approach means he's trying to find a new ''angle'' for someone used to framing something in a certain way.

Speaking to Vulture, he said: ''The trust really isn't in me as much as it's in their willingness to see themselves differently. For example, take selfies. They're 99.99 percent shot from the same angle.

''That tells you so much about the delusion that we have. We think we take different selfies because we're wearing different outfits in different environments, but it's, in fact, the same exact angle.

''That tells us that we found a particular angle that we like, and because we show that to ourselves every day, we think that's how people see us.''

The 46-year-old star explained how he looks to teach artists to be ''open to the idea'' that there's more to their talents.

He added: ''My job is not so much to get you to trust me. It's to get you to be open to the idea that there's a whole other side to your face that you never use because somewhere in your life you convinced yourself that that wasn't the better side.''

Pharrell also opened up about how he sees his work, family and faith in the same way.

He said: ''I'm a creature of habit, but I'm also a creature of energy and curiosity. And if I'm interested in it and I'm curious about it, then I'm there for it. And I suppose I just don't have time for anything else. I love God. I love my family, and I love my work.

''I'm interested in God. I'm curious about God. You know, I'm interested in my family. I'm curious about my family. I'm interested in my work, and I'm curious about my work. And those things keep me so close to it because they're ever-expanding experiences.''