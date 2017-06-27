Pharrell Williams' children ''harmonise'' when they cry.

The 44-year-old musician and his wife Helen Lasichanh welcomed triplets - whose names and sexes are still yet to be revealed - into the world six months ago, and it seems they've already picked up some of their father's talent as they have learnt to cry in a ''chain reaction''.

The 'Happy' hitmaker said: ''It's a full-on assembly line. All of them are fine and healthy. They harmonise when they cry. When one cries, two cry, then three cry. Chain reaction is a real thing at our house.''

And Pharrell and Helen's other son Rocket, eight, is seemingly shunning his father's musical ways, as he's more interested it ''architecture''.

Speaking on 'The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon', Pharrell added: ''Rocket is into architecture now.''

Pharrell previously admitted he and his spouse named their son Rocket as they wanted his name to mean he was ''meant to ascend''.

He said: ''In the same way the Indians named their children after a force or animal or element, we named him after a man-made machine that was meant to go up, meant to ascend.''

Meanwhile, before his triplets were born, the 'Freedom' singer opened up his family life, revealing he loves spending time in the sea in his hometown of Miami.

Writing a piece to mark World Oceans Day, he shared: ''Of all the elements, the one I identify most with is water. I grew up in Virginia Beach. I live in Miami. I love boats and I adore being out in the ocean - it's the best feeling in the world. Sometimes I feel like I live on water. Most of my ideas come to me in the shower and the sea always inspires my work. So you can see why water is a huge inspiration to me. It's important for us to act because the ocean is what we all live off - it's our everything and we cannot afford to hurt it.''