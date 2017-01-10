NBC contributor Jenna Bush Hager, the daughter of former U.S. President George W. Bush, hit headlines on Sunday night (08Jan17) after accidentally mixing up nominated films Hidden Figures and Fences, both of which feature prominent African-American casts, as she interviewed Pharrell before the big show.

"So you're nominated for Hidden Fences," she opened the chat, as Pharrell appeared to respond to the gaffe with a stony-faced expression.

Hager wasn't the only person to confuse the two titles during the U.S. TV coverage of the Globes - actor Michael Keaton also messed up as he announced the nominees for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture accolade during the ceremony, claiming Octavia Spencer was in the running for her role in "Hidden Fences".

Fences star Viola Davis ended up winning the award.

Keaton apologised for his snafu later on Sunday, and on Monday morning (09Jan17), Hager tearfully said sorry on U.S. breakfast show Today.

Blaming the mishap on "the electricity of the red carpet", she added, "It was a mistake, because y'all know I'm not perfect.

"I am authentic, but a human. And what I didn't want to do is make anyone lesser than who they are. I apologise to both the cast, (and) to Pharrell, but it was a mistake and I hope we can move on."

Octavia quickly reached out to Hager on Twitter, writing, "@JennaBushHager We all make mistakes, hon (sic)! Thanks for your apology!", and now Pharrell has also made it clear he holds no hard feelings against the TV personality.

"Don't worry @JennaBushHager! Everyone makes mistakes," he tweeted, before quipping, "Hidden Fences does sound like an intriguing movie though. Just saying..."

Octavia's co-star Janelle Monae also chimed in, posting, "Thank u (sic) @JennaBushHager! Your ownership, public acknowledgement, & genuine apology makes me (love) you more! Sending love right back your way."

And Hidden Figures director Theodore Melfi added, "Dear @JennaBushHager, all of us @HiddenFigures forgive you... Blessings, Ted".