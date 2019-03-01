Pharrell Williams says working with the late Karl Lagerfeld was an ''incredible'' experience.

The 45-year-old singer created an exclusive unisex capsule collection for Chanel with the German fashion icon - who passed away on February 19 at the age of 85 - and Pharrell has revealed that he was given a lot of creative freedom to bring more ''colour to existing pieces'' and create garments that ''made sense'' for his silhouette and he appreciated every moment with Lagerfeld.

Speaking to GQ France's GQ Originals YouTube series before Lagerfeld's death, he said: ''It's been amazing. Karl has been incredible. He's just been incredibly generous. Some things were existing pieces that he just allowed me to bring more colour to, and other things were things that I just felt like were missing. Like, as a man, I've always wanted a lot of belts. But like I said, I got the joy out of wearing the girls' belts, not the ones that were super feminine, but they just made sense for my body. There's still a bunch of things that as a man, I would at least want unisex versions of. So the inspiration for this was mainly my wish list, things that I feel like I've always wanted.''

Details of the collection's release are yet to be confirmed, however Pharrell has promised that it is ''coming soon''.

The 'Sangria Wine' hitmaker also insisted that he has always been forward-thinking when it comes to fashion because he has always found it as a way of ''expressing'' himself.

He added: ''My brothers and I, we used to wear [pearls] in high school and everyone thought we were the weirdos ... and we were. But we just did it because that was just us, it was a means of expressing ourselves. Now that I'm older and I understand the effeminate nature that pearls give off, it makes all the sense in the world.''