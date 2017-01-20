Pharrell Williams still ''can't believe'' he performed at the Oscars.

The 43-year-old musician had a number of huge stars dancing along when he sang his huge hit 'Happy' at the Academy Awards in 2016 and he admits it is still ''weird'' looking back on the experience as he can't believe how far he's come.

He said: ''I couldn't believe it was happening. It was so weird, me on that stage. Like, what?

''Man, Meryl Streep was awesome. I mean, come on! I'm a Tribe Called Quest fan from Virginia, and I was like, 'I'm where, doing what? Whoa.' It's still 'whoa'. I still can't believe it.''

Pharrell - who has eight-year-old son Rocket with wife Helen Lasichanh - admits he gets approached to star in movies but he isn't interested in a film career as it requires a ''different skill set'' and he worries about a character taking over his life.

He told Vulture: ''I mean, we get the offers, but I'm juggling enough, you know what I'm saying? I'm grateful for the bowling pins that I have.

''I like being an antenna for music, but being an antenna for personalities and character is a different skill set.

''Sometimes you can let something in and have a hard time letting it out -- we've seen that with a lot of actors and actresses, where they end up badly because they allow those personalities to come in. As an actor, you're not just entertaining -- you're channeling.''

Pharrell - who produced and worked on the soundtrack for new film 'Hidden Figures', which centres on three African-American women who worked for NASA at the time of the Apollo 11 moon landing -recently admitted he believes women can ''save the world''.

He said: ''I don't know what I could do, but I know if women wanted to, they could save this nation. If women wanted to, they could save the world.''