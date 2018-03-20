Jaden Smith teams up with G-Star Raw to create a ''sustainable'' denim range.

The 19-year-old actor and singer has been announced as the brand's newest collaborator and Jaden aims to continue the life-changing work he's doing with his company Just Water - which aims to eliminate the amount of plastic in the environment with paper bottled water - by creating a range of sustainable denim which will make a ''positive impact'' in the fashion world.

He said: ''What they have been doing with sustainable innovation recently has been so inspiring especially with the launch of their most sustainable jeans ever. They are at the forefront of denim sustainability, on top of the denim game. It's the same thing I've been trying to do with my Just Water initiative, to innovate in an industry where there is so much room for improvement. G-Star is a great place for me to collaborate, learn and make a positive impact on denim and fashion.''

The company's co-owner Pharrell Williams took to Instagram to announce how ''proud'' he was of the upcoming collaboration with the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

He said: ''Proud to announce @c.syresmithas the newest member of the @gstarraw family. His commitment to the environment is such an inspiration. His collection is gonna be [fire]''.

The company's chief marketing officer, Thecla Schaeffer said G-star wanted to work with Jaden because of his ability to ''push boundaries'' in the creative industry.

She said: ''[Jaden is] a creator, an artist and an inspiration for the next generation. He continuously pushes boundaries in multiple fields, in music, design and in sustainability, and inspires us to keep challenging the conventions of sustainable innovation in the denim industry.''