Director Peyton Reed has revealed he hopes the 'Ant-Man' movies are the ''most personal'' of the Marvel films.
Peyton Reed hopes the 'Ant-Man' movies are the ''most personal'' of the Marvel films.
The 54-year-old director has helmed both films in the franchise, and Peyton has admitted he has ''very different storytelling ambitions'' when compared to some of the other Marvel movies.
He shared: ''I really just use myself as the moviegoer, as a litmus test in terms of what they have and haven't seen. [At] Marvel, no one wants to repeat themselves, no one wants to bore an audience.''
Peyton also revealed that even though the 'Ant-Man' movies are based on comic books, he worked with Spyridon Michalakis - the film's technical consultant and a quantum physicist - to ensure that the science behind the films was accurate.
Speaking to TechCrunch, he explained: ''We don't want to give the audience a headache - but 20, 30, 50 years from now, we don't want people to say, 'Oh man, that was way off, that has no bearing on reality.'''
A number of scenes featured in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' were shot on the streets of San Francisco.
And Peyton admitted that the real-life setting created ''ts own challenges'', especially as the central character, Scott Lang - who is also known as Ant-Man - has to keep changing size throughout the movie.
He said: ''Shooting in daylight, exterior San Francisco, you had to believe that Giant Man was really there.
''That was probably the biggest overall challenge - we'd done a shrinking movie already, so we played with variable size while trying to keep it photo realistic.''
These back catalogues were cut short far too soon.
Fans are choking up over Demi Lovato's latest single 'Sober', where she confesses that she has recently broken her sobriety.
Seeing and hearing Starcrawler live is an experience that will leave you speechless and will enliven your senses.
Field Division have journeyed far and wide to facilitate the release of their debut album, 'Dark Matter Dreams.
When you need someone to break into a place and steal something, a career cat...
Jim Carrey is back on form with his new film Yes Man. Carl Allen is...