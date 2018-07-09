Peyton Reed hopes the 'Ant-Man' movies are the ''most personal'' of the Marvel films.

The 54-year-old director has helmed both films in the franchise, and Peyton has admitted he has ''very different storytelling ambitions'' when compared to some of the other Marvel movies.

He shared: ''I really just use myself as the moviegoer, as a litmus test in terms of what they have and haven't seen. [At] Marvel, no one wants to repeat themselves, no one wants to bore an audience.''

Peyton also revealed that even though the 'Ant-Man' movies are based on comic books, he worked with Spyridon Michalakis - the film's technical consultant and a quantum physicist - to ensure that the science behind the films was accurate.

Speaking to TechCrunch, he explained: ''We don't want to give the audience a headache - but 20, 30, 50 years from now, we don't want people to say, 'Oh man, that was way off, that has no bearing on reality.'''

A number of scenes featured in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' were shot on the streets of San Francisco.

And Peyton admitted that the real-life setting created ''ts own challenges'', especially as the central character, Scott Lang - who is also known as Ant-Man - has to keep changing size throughout the movie.

He said: ''Shooting in daylight, exterior San Francisco, you had to believe that Giant Man was really there.

''That was probably the biggest overall challenge - we'd done a shrinking movie already, so we played with variable size while trying to keep it photo realistic.''