Peyton Reed says the Wasp could have starred in 'Captain America: Civil War'.

The 54-year-old director has helmed 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' - which sees actress Evangeline Lilly star as the Wasp - but Peyton has revealed he had to take a stand to ensure the character didn't also appear in the 2016 Marvel movie.

Peyton explained: ''It's this shockingly fluid thing. When they were writing 'Civil War', there was a point where not only were they going to get the Giant-Man debut, but they were going to get the Wasp debut too.''

However, Peyton strongly resisted the idea, warning his bosses at Marvel that Wasp's debut wouldn't receive the attention it deserves in a movie like 'Civil War'.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: ''I went nuts 'No, we can't do that.' And also, there are so many characters in 'Civil War' and also in 'Avengers: Infinity War' that it became a thing where, you can't have Wasp's coming out party in the movie, because you are only going to be able to devote this much screen time to her and that's what our movie really wanted to be about.

''Those kinds of things are conversations that happen and they just sort of organically reveal themselves.''

Last month, Peyton admitted that the scheduling plan for 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' was one of his major challenges.

The director explained that having the film's star, Paul Rudd, divide his time between 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' and the fourth 'Avengers' movie was a complicated process.

He shared: ''Scheduling-wise, uh, you know, it's a challenge, but it's a challenge we knew was going to be there.

''It's made easier, obviously, by the fact that we're all down here on this Pinewood campus all working together. There's behind the scenes shuffling and scheduling stuff, but so far, it hasn't impacted us. I know in October there are some big dates coming up for Paul, but so far it's been fine. So far I have not felt the impact of the other movie.''