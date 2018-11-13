Petra Ecclestone thinks there needs to be more awareness about autism in society.

The 29-year-old model was worried that her five-year-old daughter Lavinia - who she has with ex-husband James Stunt - was ''progressing slowly for her age'' and so she consulted doctors who diagnosed her with autism, however, she has now discovered that Lavinia has some learning difficulties but is not autistic.

Writing for the Celeb Guest column in Closer magazine, she said: ''Lack of knowledge around the subject is something I'm personally trying to solve. When my daughter Lavinia, now five, was younger, I was concerned she was progressing slowly for her age - she wasn't able to speak properly until she was three years old. I took her to numerous doctors, and they said that she was at high risk of being autistic. I was back and forth between US and the UK and I found that while the doctors in the US were great, I had a really bad experience in the UK.

''One even suggested her rowdy behaviour was down to the fact that she 'needed a nanny'. I met many families with autistic children who experienced similar frustrations.

''We've now been told Lavinia isn't autistic and actually has learning difficulties, but the process has made me want to help autistic children and their families.''

The heiress - the daughter of former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone - has now opened a clinic in London called Petra's Place, which is a therapy centre providing treatment for pre-school children with autism, and Petra says the experience has been extremely gratifying.

She said: ''It's incredibly rewarding and I really hope it makes a difference.''

The mother-of-three also revealed how her life has changed since becoming a parent, and she admits she ''looks back and laughs'' at her party days.

Petra - who also has twin boys James and Andrew with her former spouse - said: ''I look back on my party girl days and laugh! Now my favourite thing is to relax at home.''