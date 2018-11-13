Petra Ecclestone learned that her five-year-old daughter Lavinia is not autistic and she wants more awareness around the subject.
Petra Ecclestone thinks there needs to be more awareness about autism in society.
The 29-year-old model was worried that her five-year-old daughter Lavinia - who she has with ex-husband James Stunt - was ''progressing slowly for her age'' and so she consulted doctors who diagnosed her with autism, however, she has now discovered that Lavinia has some learning difficulties but is not autistic.
Writing for the Celeb Guest column in Closer magazine, she said: ''Lack of knowledge around the subject is something I'm personally trying to solve. When my daughter Lavinia, now five, was younger, I was concerned she was progressing slowly for her age - she wasn't able to speak properly until she was three years old. I took her to numerous doctors, and they said that she was at high risk of being autistic. I was back and forth between US and the UK and I found that while the doctors in the US were great, I had a really bad experience in the UK.
''One even suggested her rowdy behaviour was down to the fact that she 'needed a nanny'. I met many families with autistic children who experienced similar frustrations.
''We've now been told Lavinia isn't autistic and actually has learning difficulties, but the process has made me want to help autistic children and their families.''
The heiress - the daughter of former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone - has now opened a clinic in London called Petra's Place, which is a therapy centre providing treatment for pre-school children with autism, and Petra says the experience has been extremely gratifying.
She said: ''It's incredibly rewarding and I really hope it makes a difference.''
The mother-of-three also revealed how her life has changed since becoming a parent, and she admits she ''looks back and laughs'' at her party days.
Petra - who also has twin boys James and Andrew with her former spouse - said: ''I look back on my party girl days and laugh! Now my favourite thing is to relax at home.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.