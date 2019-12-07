Peter Sarsgaard is set to star in 'The Batman'.

The 48-year-old actor has been cast in Matt Reeves' upcoming movie, which will star Robert Pattinson as Batman, and it has been speculated that he could play Harvey Dent, the District Attorney who becomes the villain Two-Face.

Peter joins a star-studded cast for the origin story of the Caped Crusader, with John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman.

Meanwhile, Robert recently suggested his portrayal of the titular character will show a dark side.

He said: ''Batman's not a hero. He's a complicated character. I don't think I could ever play a real hero - there's always got to be something a little bit wrong. I think it's because one of my eyes is smaller than the other.

''I love the director, Matt Reeves, and it's a dope character. His morality is a little bit off. He's not the golden boy, unlike almost every other comic-book character.''

The 33-year-old actor previously revealed that he was ''furious'' when news of him playing Batman was leaked early.

He said: ''When that thing leaked, I was f***ing furious. Everyone was so upset. Everyone was panicking from my team. I sort of thought that had blown up the whole thing.''