The Crown creator Peter Morgan will be honoured with the prestigious British Film Institute (BFI) Fellowship award this month (Feb17).
The British screenwriter and playwright is set to receive the organisation's highest honour at the annual BFI Chairman's Dinner at Claridge's hotel in London on 21 February (17).
"I couldn't be more surprised, thrilled or proud to receive this honour - and look forward to being suitably teased and abused on the night," he said in a statement.
"I am absolutely thrilled to be recognising Peter Morgan's rare talent and enormous contribution to both the big and small screen with a BFI Fellowship," BFI Chair Josh Berger said. "He is rightly one of our most feted and accomplished screenwriters, with a career spanning almost 30 years and delighting generations of audiences with his work."
Berger also praised Morgan's ability to portray prominent figures in history, such as British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, whose early life is explored in his Golden Globe-winning show The Crown.
Morgan also wrote the scripts for Frost/Nixon,The Queen, The Other Boleyn Girl and The Last King of Scotland.
Once again, director Clint Eastwood lurks in the background, springing a stunningly atmospheric thriller on...
Exhilarating racing action punctuates this true story, which sharply traces the rivalry between two Formula...
Loosely based on Arthur Schnitzler's play La Ronde, this beautifully assembled film is easy to...
Eastwood's skilfully unrushed direction merges with Morgan's astute, thoughtful screenplay to create a thoroughly unusual...
It's very seductive when the popular and powerful want to welcome you into their inner...
In a year already riddled with modern benchmarks in U.S. history, Stephen Frears now enters...
It's very seductive when the popular and powerful want to welcome you into their inner...
In a year already riddled with modern benchmarks in U.S. history, Stephen Frears now enters...