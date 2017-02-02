The British screenwriter and playwright is set to receive the organisation's highest honour at the annual BFI Chairman's Dinner at Claridge's hotel in London on 21 February (17).

"I couldn't be more surprised, thrilled or proud to receive this honour - and look forward to being suitably teased and abused on the night," he said in a statement.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be recognising Peter Morgan's rare talent and enormous contribution to both the big and small screen with a BFI Fellowship," BFI Chair Josh Berger said. "He is rightly one of our most feted and accomplished screenwriters, with a career spanning almost 30 years and delighting generations of audiences with his work."

Berger also praised Morgan's ability to portray prominent figures in history, such as British monarch Queen Elizabeth II, whose early life is explored in his Golden Globe-winning show The Crown.

Morgan also wrote the scripts for Frost/Nixon,The Queen, The Other Boleyn Girl and The Last King of Scotland.