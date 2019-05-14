Sir Peter Jackson turned down directing 'Aquaman' twice.

The 'Lord of the Rings' filmmaker revealed that former Warner Bros CEO Kevin Tsujihara offered him the chance to helm the DC Extended Universe film on two occasions, however, Jackson wasn't keen on the idea as he's ''not a superhero guy'' and the job was eventually given to James Wan.

Speaking to Empire magazine, Jackson said: ''He said, 'Are you a fan of Aquaman?' I said, 'No.' Six months later, 'Peter, are you a fan of Aquaman?' I said, 'No, Kevin, I already told you this.'

''I'm not a superhero guy. I read Tintin ... Look, films are hard. I only want to make something that I have a deep passion for.''

The last project Jackson helmed was World War I documentary 'They Shall Not Grow Old', which was created using original footage from the Imperial War Museum's archives alongside audio from BBC and IWM interviews of British servicemen who fought in the conflict. Colour was added to the footage and the audio was improved with modern production techniques.

The 57-year-old New Zealander thinks his immediate future will be in factual films.

He said: ''I don't really anticipate making another theatrical film for a year or two.''

Earlier this year, it was announced Jackson would be making a new documentary on The Beatles, using 55 hours of never-before-seen studio footage that was shot in early 1969 for the 1970 feature film 'Let It Be'.

Although no release date has been set it is believed that the as-yet untitled film will come out in 2020 to mark the 50th anniversary of the 'Let It Be' movie and album - which was the final studio release from the band before they split at the end of 1970.

Speaking about the project previously, Jackson said: ''The 55 hours of never-before-seen footage and 140 hours of audio made available to us ensure this movie will be the ultimate 'fly on the wall' experience that Beatles fans have long dreamt about.

''It's like a time machine transports us back to 1969, and we get to sit in the studio watching these four friends make great music together.''