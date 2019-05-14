Sir Peter Jackson revealed that former Warner Bros CEO Kevin Tsujihara offered him the chance to direct 'Aquaman' twice, but he turned it down.
Sir Peter Jackson turned down directing 'Aquaman' twice.
The 'Lord of the Rings' filmmaker revealed that former Warner Bros CEO Kevin Tsujihara offered him the chance to helm the DC Extended Universe film on two occasions, however, Jackson wasn't keen on the idea as he's ''not a superhero guy'' and the job was eventually given to James Wan.
Speaking to Empire magazine, Jackson said: ''He said, 'Are you a fan of Aquaman?' I said, 'No.' Six months later, 'Peter, are you a fan of Aquaman?' I said, 'No, Kevin, I already told you this.'
''I'm not a superhero guy. I read Tintin ... Look, films are hard. I only want to make something that I have a deep passion for.''
The last project Jackson helmed was World War I documentary 'They Shall Not Grow Old', which was created using original footage from the Imperial War Museum's archives alongside audio from BBC and IWM interviews of British servicemen who fought in the conflict. Colour was added to the footage and the audio was improved with modern production techniques.
The 57-year-old New Zealander thinks his immediate future will be in factual films.
He said: ''I don't really anticipate making another theatrical film for a year or two.''
Earlier this year, it was announced Jackson would be making a new documentary on The Beatles, using 55 hours of never-before-seen studio footage that was shot in early 1969 for the 1970 feature film 'Let It Be'.
Although no release date has been set it is believed that the as-yet untitled film will come out in 2020 to mark the 50th anniversary of the 'Let It Be' movie and album - which was the final studio release from the band before they split at the end of 1970.
Speaking about the project previously, Jackson said: ''The 55 hours of never-before-seen footage and 140 hours of audio made available to us ensure this movie will be the ultimate 'fly on the wall' experience that Beatles fans have long dreamt about.
''It's like a time machine transports us back to 1969, and we get to sit in the studio watching these four friends make great music together.''
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Rachel, Becky and Niopha; The Unthanks, 'Unaccompanied, As We Are'; returned to Kent in their latest incarnation to sing songs old and new in their...
An interview with Glasgow's up and coming popstars HYYTS.
The albums we loved most this month.
Peter Jackson's expanded take on J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit comes to a conclusion in a...
The Lonely Mountain has been reclaimed from the dragon Smaug. The dwarves of Thorin Oakenshield...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and the mini-army of dwarves led by Thorin are facing an evermore...
With wittier action and a few more sharply defined characters, this second episode in Peter...
Bilbo Baggins has narrowly escaped several deadly confrontations with the likes of trolls, stone giants...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and their company thirteen dwarves have managed to leave the Misty Mountains...
Corruption, self-interest and rampant bigotry are so clearly portrayed in this riveting documentary that if...
This first chapter of Peter Jackson's new Tolkien trilogy takes us back to the familiar...
Bilbo Baggins is a hobbit, who lives a quiet life in The Shire. His peace...
You just knew that when Spielberg and Jackson embraced 3D performance-capture animation, the results would...
This film is packed with involving performances, even though Jackson takes a bloated approach to...
With a relentless pace and seamless effects, this offbeat alien invasion thriller combines non-stop action...
Watch the trailer for The Lovely BonesWhen Susie Salmon is murdered her friends and family...
Need I provide a pithy introduction to The Two Towers, the second installment in The...