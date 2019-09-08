Peter Hook's daughter still experiences flashbacks to the Manchester bombing.

The 63-year-old star - who co-founded the legendary rock groups Joy Division and New Order - has revealed that his 20-year-old daughter Jessica is still having flashbacks to the night in May 2017 when a suicide bomber killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert.

Peter shared: ''She still suffers from the shock. She still can't close her bedroom door. She got trampled - she was injured.

''Even in Sydney Opera House the other night she had a major wobble at the end of the concert.

''It's like she's seen that wonderful aura and emotion of finishing a great gig literally destroyed by somebody like that. Some friends of ours' children have been more affected because they had to walk through the carnage.

''They're still living with it and trying to come to terms with it now.''

Jessica has had counselling since the incident, according to Peter, who also revealed she remains in touch with survivors and victims' families.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror newspaper's Watts the Goss column, he explained: ''She's very active in making sure she looks after herself.

''And she's been very active in making sure she's been helping other survivors, it has to be said.

''She's also involved in a lot of the victims' collectives and things like that so it's good.

''She's done well to sort of pull it round and help rather than suffer, do you know what I mean? So yeah, I'm very, very proud of her.''