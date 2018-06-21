Hacienda Classical will headline the Sunday (22.07.18) of Liverpool International Music Festival.

The project, which is curated by Peter Hook, Graeme Park and Mike Pickering with conductor Tim Crooks, features symphonic versions of club classics, performed alongside the Manchester Camerata Orchestra, and will see new tracks added to the setlist for the extravaganza at the northern city's Sefton Park next month.

The show features songs that were regularly played at Manchester's famous Hacienda nightclub - which was mainly supported by record sales from Hook's former band New Order and is associated with the rise of acid house and rave music - turned into orchestral masterpieces.

Last year, Hacienda Classical had the privilege of opening Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage.

Whilst most recently, they played Kenwood House in Hampstead, London, with support DJ sets from techno stars Orbital and Leftfield, and they will join them again in Bedfordshire on September 2.

The likes of Example, DJ Wire, Wiley, Basement Jaxx (DJ set), Aurora, Young Fathers, Rae Morris, Trevor Nelson, Gilles Peterson, Jazzy Jeff and many more will play the event across three stages and two days (July 21- 22)

LIMF celebrates a decade of success since Liverpool being titled European Capital of Culture, and shines a spotlight on the city's pioneering approach to its ever-evolving music culture with a programme that celebrates the music of the past, present and future.

Tickets start from £5 from www.limfestival.com