Peter Farrelly is doing his best to ''become a better person''.

The 'Green Book' director admitted he has learned a lot since his movie's Golden Globe win was overshadowed by the revelation he used to expose himself to cast and crew members as a joke and he hopes the scandal doesn't put people off from seeing the movie.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' on the red carpet at the Critics' Choice Awards on Sunday (13.01.19), he said: ''You learn, you grow. You try to become a better person. It's all ultimately about the movie and that's what we hope people see. I love this movie. I think it's special.

''It's been quite a trip, the whole thing, I've got to say.

''When we got into this whole thing ... I didn't know about this whole world. I've never made a movie for awards. So to be in the middle of it all is a real eye-opener.''

The movie has been further embroiled in scandal when an old anti-Muslim tweet written by Nick Vallelonga, one of the film's writers, resurfaced and the 62-year-old director revealed the scribe has taken a ''step back'' so he isn't a ''distraction'' from 'Green Book'.

He said: ''Nick's good. He just wanted to take a step back and not be a distraction right now. He's not feeling good about it, of course. None of us are. But it's a growing and a learning experience. For him and a lot of people.''

Peter previously issued a statement apologising for his past antics, admitting he was ''embarrassed'' by his on-set behaviour.

He said: ''I was an idiot. I did this decades ago and I thought I was being funny and the truth is I'm embarrassed and it makes me cringe now. I'm deeply sorry.''

And Nick also apologised and deleted his Twitter account over the scandal.

He said: ''I want to apologise. I spent my life trying to bring this story of overcoming differences and finding common ground to the screen, and I am incredibly sorry to everyone associated with 'Green Book'.

''I especially deeply apologize to the brilliant and kind Mahershala Ali, and all members of the Muslim faith, for the hurt I have caused.''