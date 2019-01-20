The Peter Farrelly-directed 'Green Book' claimed the coveted Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Theatrical Motion Pictures at the Producers Guild of America Awards.
'Green Book' won the coveted Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Theatrical Motion Pictures at the Producers Guild of America Awards on Saturday night (19.01.19).
The Peter Farrelly-directed drama movie - which tells the story of a friendship between an Italian-American and a black pianist during a road trip - claimed the sought-after award at the ceremony at The Beverly Hilton ahead of hits such as 'Crazy Rich Asians', 'A Quiet Place' and 'Black Panther'.
Director Peter Farrelly - who previously helmed 'Dumb and Dumber' - joked: ''You know, when you make 'Dumb & Dumber', you don't ever expect to get an award.''
Despite his success, Peter insisted he doesn't judge his career by accolades.
He explained: ''I don't need awards. This award to me is like Warren Buffett winning the lottery.''
Elsewhere, 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' won the Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures award.
Collecting the accolade, producer Phil Lord said: ''We tried hard to make a movie good enough for Miles Morales and his family to be in.''
Elsewhere, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' won the Danny Thomas Award for Episodic Television, Comedy prize, overcoming competition from the likes of 'Atlanta' and 'The Good Place', while 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' was named the winner of the David L. Wolper Award for Limited Series Television.
The popular show - which stars the likes of Edgar Ramirez, Darren Criss, Ricky Martin, and Penelope Cruz - explores the murder of iconic fashion designer Gianni Versace.
Another of the night's winners was 'Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown', which won the Non-Fiction Television accolade at The Beverly Hilton.
Producers Guild of America Awards winners:
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Theatrical Motion Pictures:
'Green Book'
Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:
'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'
Norman Felton Award for Episodic Television, Drama:
'The Americans'
Danny Thomas Award for Episodic Television, Comedy:
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
David L. Wolper Award for Limited Series Television:
'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'
Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures:
'Fahrenheit 451'
Non-Fiction Television:
'Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown'
Live Entertainment & Talk Television:
'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver'
Producer of Game & Competition Television:
'RuPaul's Drag Race'
Short-Form Program:
'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee'
Sports Program:
'Being Serena'
Children's Program:
'Sesame Street'
Documentary Motion Pictures:
'Won't You Be My Neighbor?'
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
Be warned: this is a movie meant only for hardcore fans of the 1994 original,...
After getting held hostage and nearly killed in 'Dumb and Dumber', the only trauma Lloyd...
A collection of random shorts that focus mainly on idiotic male behaviour, this portmanteau comedy...
If you were hoping for a romantic comedy with a harmless storyline, romance and inoffensive...
The Farrelly brothers return to the vacuously silly style of Dumb and Dumber for this...
The Farrelly brothers once again combine raucous humour, outrageous vulgarity and genuinely heartfelt comedy for...
One week of freedom, no questions asked with no repercussions. Fred and Rick are best...
While sibling filmmakers Bobby and Peter Farrelly have done enough over the years to sustain...
A recent Associated Press story detailed how Peter and Bobby Farrelly gave the Special Olympics...
Delicately splicing sentiment with sharp wit, Stuck On You follows the eclectic adventures of Walt...
After just missing Oscar gold with performances in The Truman Show and Man on the...