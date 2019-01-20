'Green Book' won the coveted Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Theatrical Motion Pictures at the Producers Guild of America Awards on Saturday night (19.01.19).

The Peter Farrelly-directed drama movie - which tells the story of a friendship between an Italian-American and a black pianist during a road trip - claimed the sought-after award at the ceremony at The Beverly Hilton ahead of hits such as 'Crazy Rich Asians', 'A Quiet Place' and 'Black Panther'.

Director Peter Farrelly - who previously helmed 'Dumb and Dumber' - joked: ''You know, when you make 'Dumb & Dumber', you don't ever expect to get an award.''

Despite his success, Peter insisted he doesn't judge his career by accolades.

He explained: ''I don't need awards. This award to me is like Warren Buffett winning the lottery.''

Elsewhere, 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' won the Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures award.

Collecting the accolade, producer Phil Lord said: ''We tried hard to make a movie good enough for Miles Morales and his family to be in.''

Elsewhere, 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' won the Danny Thomas Award for Episodic Television, Comedy prize, overcoming competition from the likes of 'Atlanta' and 'The Good Place', while 'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story' was named the winner of the David L. Wolper Award for Limited Series Television.

The popular show - which stars the likes of Edgar Ramirez, Darren Criss, Ricky Martin, and Penelope Cruz - explores the murder of iconic fashion designer Gianni Versace.

Another of the night's winners was 'Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown', which won the Non-Fiction Television accolade at The Beverly Hilton.

Producers Guild of America Awards winners:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Theatrical Motion Pictures:

'Green Book'

Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures:

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse'

Norman Felton Award for Episodic Television, Drama:

'The Americans'

Danny Thomas Award for Episodic Television, Comedy:

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

David L. Wolper Award for Limited Series Television:

'The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story'

Streamed or Televised Motion Pictures:

'Fahrenheit 451'

Non-Fiction Television:

'Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown'

Live Entertainment & Talk Television:

'Last Week Tonight With John Oliver'

Producer of Game & Competition Television:

'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Short-Form Program:

'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee'

Sports Program:

'Being Serena'

Children's Program:

'Sesame Street'

Documentary Motion Pictures:

'Won't You Be My Neighbor?'