Peter Facinelli is engaged to Lily Anne Harrison.

The 'Twilight' star proposed to his actor and writer girlfriend during their holiday getaway in Mazatlan, Mexico, while the pair were at a romantic beach dinner at the Estrella Del Mar Beach and Golf Resort.

According to People magazine, 46-year-old Peter popped the question to Lily in front of his daughters Luca, 22, Lola, 17, and Fiona, 13 - whom he has with his ex-wife Jennie Garth - as well as Lily's parents.

Peter's representative told the publication: ''Both are beyond elated and are very much looking forward to all that the New Year will bring.''

The engagement marks the third time Peter has popped the question, and the future wedding will be his second, following his 11 years of marriage to 47-year-old Jennie up until 2013.

Despite their split, the exes have remained friendly to co-parent their brood effectively, and in 2017, they vacationed together in Cancun, Mexico, where they were joined by Lily, their daughters, and Jennie's husband Dave Abrams.

That same year, Peter said he and Jennie still have a lot of love for each other.

He explained: ''Once a break-up happens, you need to go through the healing process first.

''Love is blind and hindsight is 20/20. People come into your life for a reason and relationships can change and just because we aren't living together, doesn't mean you can't love each other. I think once, there was a time where we had to learn that we had to be able to move forward with love and respect.''

Meanwhile, the 'Nurse Jackie' alum got engaged to 'Blindspot' actress Jamie Alexander in 2015 after dating on and off for several years, but the couple called off their plans to marry in February 2016.