Peter Dinklage will star in Sony's 'Rumpelstiltskin'.

The 'Game of Thrones' actor has signed on to take the title role in the upcoming movie, which will be based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale, according to Variety.

The fairy tale features a young girl whose father promises an evil king she can spin straw into gold but she is unable to do so and makes a deal with Rumpelstiltskin that she soon regrets.

Author Patrick Ness will adapt the story into a screenplay for the movie.

Karen Rosenfelt, Matt Smith, David Alpert and Josh Weinstock are producing.

Dinklage and David Ginsberg will also produce through their Estuary Films banner.

Although the film is still in development, it is ''a priority for the actor and studio''.

Meanwhile, Peter, 49, can next be seen in Reed Morano's sci-fi movie 'I Think We're Alone Now' and the final season of 'Game of Thrones'.

Although the actor, who plays Tyrion Lannister in the HBO series, admitted it is ''bittersweet'' that the show is ending, he believes it is better to go out on a high.

He recently said: ''''This is the final season, so it's pretty long, it's a long one. We're really taking our time with this one. It's bittersweet.

''It's time to move on with everything, so it's the sad part of our business, we get pockets of great people for short amounts of time and then you have to move on and it's always heartbreaking, especially when you've spent more than a couple months with people.

''But yeah, it's time. Storywise, not just for all of our lives. I think if they went any further ... it's the perfect timing to end it. Sometimes shows stay on a little too long. The jumping the shark thing.''