Peter Dinklage has become a dad for the second time, as his wife Erica Schmidt has reportedly given birth.
Peter Dinklage has become a dad for the second time.
The 'Game of Thrones' actor and his wife Erica Schmidt - who already have five-year-old daughter Zelig together - have become parents for the second time after welcoming their new arrival into the world, according to Us Weekly magazine.
The notoriously private couple have yet to announce the news themselves, and the publication did not include an exact birth date for the new tot.
As of the time of writing, the baby's name and gender are also unknown.
Peter, 48, and Erica, 42 - who tied the knot in 2005 - did not confirm the pregnancy in an official announcement either, and instead let fans know they were expecting when Erica showed off her burgeoning baby bump during the opening night of 'All the Fine Boys', an off-Broadway show which the playwright wrote and directed.
Meanwhile, in 2011, shortly before their daughter's birth, the 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' actor paid tribute to his wife during his acceptance speech when he picked up the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister in 'Game of Thrones'.
He said: ''I love you, Erica. You're amazing.''
And the following year, the couple had one of their first nights out since becoming parents at the Golden Globe awards.
Speaking at the time, Peter laughed: ''Everything's fine - so far. She's a baby. Crying never killed anyone. Well, maybe that's not true.''
There are currently five separate teams working on 'Game of Thrones' projects at HBO.
She's a big fan of the band and this week she got to perform with them.
Foo Fighters collect ''weird'' fan art. The 'Run' hitmakers are particularly fond of the pieces they are sent which are a ''little off'' and put them...
The film looks to be getting a reboot in a straight-to-TV Disney movie.
When a pioneering inventor and scientist named Gordon Dunn (Martin Donovan) is assassinated in his...
Somebody messed with the wrong mother when they murdered her daughter Angela Hayes (Kathryn Newton)....
Melissa McCarthy brings another of her improvisational alter-egos to the big screen with this energetic...
There's nothing particularly memorable about this frantic animated romp, which adapts the iconic phone-app game...
Angry Birds Movie is a screen adaptation from the popular game in which we follow...
Michelle Darnell is one of the most successful businesswomen of her age. She's loud, boisterous...
Red lives on a sun-kissed tropical island full of plenty of other vibrant flightless birds....
Ahead of the release of comedy adventure 'Pixels' later this summer, the cast of the...
Back in the eighties, NASA sent a time capsule up into space to connect with...
Continuing to be the most original and resonant of the Marvel superhero franchises, the X-men...
The world is verging on an apocalyptic disaster as the mutants continue to engage in...