Peter Dinklage has become a dad for the second time.

The 'Game of Thrones' actor and his wife Erica Schmidt - who already have five-year-old daughter Zelig together - have become parents for the second time after welcoming their new arrival into the world, according to Us Weekly magazine.

The notoriously private couple have yet to announce the news themselves, and the publication did not include an exact birth date for the new tot.

As of the time of writing, the baby's name and gender are also unknown.

Peter, 48, and Erica, 42 - who tied the knot in 2005 - did not confirm the pregnancy in an official announcement either, and instead let fans know they were expecting when Erica showed off her burgeoning baby bump during the opening night of 'All the Fine Boys', an off-Broadway show which the playwright wrote and directed.

Meanwhile, in 2011, shortly before their daughter's birth, the 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' actor paid tribute to his wife during his acceptance speech when he picked up the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Tyrion Lannister in 'Game of Thrones'.

He said: ''I love you, Erica. You're amazing.''

And the following year, the couple had one of their first nights out since becoming parents at the Golden Globe awards.

Speaking at the time, Peter laughed: ''Everything's fine - so far. She's a baby. Crying never killed anyone. Well, maybe that's not true.''