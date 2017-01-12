Peter Dinklage is reportedly in talks to star in Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

The 47-year-old actor - who has portrayed Tyrion Lannister in the HBO series 'Game of Thrones' since 2011 - is wanted to play a key role in the eagerly-awaited new comic book movie, which is expected to begin filming around the mid-point of 2017.

The role being discussed with Peter remains unclear, but he could feature in both of the next two 'Avengers' movies, which are being shot back-to-back, according to Variety.

Previous cast members, such as Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans, are already on board to return to the money-spinning franchise, while Anthony and Joe Russo have replaced Joss Whedon as the director.

Meanwhile, it was confirmed earlier this week that Zoe Saldana is to reprise her role as Gamora for 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

The 38-year-old actress is set to don green body paint once again to play the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' character, and while Zoe is thrilled to be returning to the franchise, she is not looking forward to spending hours getting ready.

She shared: ''I don't know when they're going to let me read it.

''I'm not looking forward to the five hours of green make-up, but every film I finally arrive on set, I feel so happy and lucky to be there.''

'Avengers: Infinity War' is also expected to star Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Mark Ruffalo as The Hulk, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye and Karen Gillan as Nebula - another character from Marvel's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' comics and movies.