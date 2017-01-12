The Game of Thrones star, who plays Tyrion 'the Imp' Lannister in the series, has recently wrapped production on the seventh season of HBO's hit fantasy show, and due to the change in the show's filming schedule, will be available to appear in the latest Avengers film.

According to website Variety, sources claim the diminutive star is in talks with executives in charge of the comic book franchise to board the next two movies, Avenger: Infinity War I and II, which will be shot back-to-back starting in early summer.

Dinklage, one of the breakout stars of the HBO show, has appeared in a comic book movie before, playing Bolivar Trask in X-Men: Days of Future Past but he will be new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but the superhero team will be returning to face Marvel mega-villain Thanos, voiced by Josh Brolin, who will be continuing his mission to realise his true power by collecting the remaining Infinity Stones.

Dinklage’s role is unknown at this time, but if he boards the project he will join Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, Chris Evans, as Captain America, and new Spider-Man Tom Holland in the multi-million dollar film franchise.

Anthony and Joe Russo, who directed the last two instalments in the Captain America franchise, will helm the Avengers franchise, taking over from Joss Whedon. Avengers: Infinity War has a release date of 4 May 2018.

Marvel bosses declined to comment on the report.