Peter Crouch and Abbey Clancy are ''100 percent'' finished with having children.

The couple already have four kids - Sophia, eight, Liberty, four, 20-month-old Johnny, and three-month-old Jack - and former England football star Peter has said their family is now complete, as they have no plans to expand their brood any further.

When asked if they're finished having children now, the 38-year-old sportsman said: ''Oh 100 percent [we are not having another child] ... It's [Abbey's] fault I think, she still looks great! I don't know if we planned for four [children] but it's amazing, I love it! [To have] two boys and two girls, I feel blessed. Being able to take them to school now, pick them up and being hands on.''

And the star has plans to get his sons playing football as soon as he can, as he wants his brood to follow in his footsteps, although his two daughters ''aren't interested in football at all''.

Speaking during an appearance on the latest episode of 'Red Stripe Presents: This Feeling TV' - with hosts Laura Whitmore and Gordon Smart - he added: ''The girls just aren't interested in football at all, other sports yeah but not football so much. I'd love to get the boys into it. I'll take them to games and definitely they'll be picking up a golf club and they'll be playing tennis, as long as they want to.''

Peter retired from football following the birth of his fourth child, and previously admitted his decision still hasn't really sunk in because of the ''wonderful chaos'' of having a new baby in the household.

He said: ''So this announcement feels a bit surreal. We have just welcomed our fourth child, Jack, into the family and the wonderful chaos that comes with a new baby means it hasn't really hit me that I haven't gone back for pre-season training. Life is hectic in a brilliant way.

''But I know there is going to be a point when it really hits me. Football has opened up avenues that I never thought were possible when I started scoring goals in the Hayes and District league as an Under 10. Football, simply, made my dreams come true.''