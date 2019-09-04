Peter Capaldi has reportedly joined the cast of 'The Suicide Squad'.

The former 'Doctor Who' star - who played the titular Time Lord for three season between 2014 and 2017 - is said to be lined up for a role in James Gunn's upcoming DC Comics sequel.

According to Variety, the actor could also be joined by 'Saturday Night Live' comedian Pete Davidson, as it's thought he is in talks to come on board.

Director Gunn recently responded to a user on Twitter who asked when fans can expect some more information and pictures from the follow-up to the 2016 DC ensemble movie 'Suicide Squad' - which is thought to be a reboot of sorts rather than a direct sequel.

He replied: ''It's been an unbelievably rewarding experience so far, and a real dream come true for me. I'm hoping to release some news VERY SOON. (sic)''

The filmmaker's teaser comes after Nathan Fillion boarded the flick in an as-yet undisclosed role, while German star Flula Borg will reportedly play a love interest to one of the characters.

The rest of the cast is comprised of villains Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Jared Leto (The Joker), Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) and government official Viola Davis (Captain Waller).

Storm Reid will play the on-screen daughter of Idris Elba's new character, which is replacing Will Smith as hitman Deadshot.

This is so the 50-year-old star can return to the DC Extended Universe in the future.

It is currently not known what DC Comics villain role Idris will take on instead, but reports claim that the decision was made as bosses didn't want to disrespect Will by replacing him, as he'd helped to bring Deadshot to life on screen for the first time.

WWE wrestler John Cena has also joined the cast alongside Daniela Melchior, who will play Ratcatcher while David Dastmalchian will portray Polka-Dot man, a villain who is able to use his ability to turn the polka-dots covering his costume into a variety of devices, launches a crime wave based on spots and dots in Gotham City.

The film's release date is currently set for August 2021.