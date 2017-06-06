Peter Andre has stopped his children from having their own phones.

The 44-year-old pop star - who has Princess, nine, and Junior, 12, with his ex-wife Katie Price - has revealed he doesn't want his children to own their own phones because he wants them to remain ''young and innocent''.

He explained: ''I know some will disagree with me but I'm trying to keep Princess and Junior young and innocent while I can.

''Once they get phones, they'll always have them and the minute they get on social media there's no going back so I'm trying to drag it out for as long as I possibly can.''

By contrast, Katie was widely criticised last year for allowing her children to open their own Instagram accounts.

But the former glamour model defended her decision by claiming that such platforms represent ''the future''.

She said: ''Why not [let them on it]? It's the future. All their friends are on it. I do vet it.

''I'm not stupid. I would never, ever let them have a free reign on their own Instagram.''

Meanwhile, Peter revealed he doesn't intend to let the two children he has with current wife Emily MacDonagh - Amelia, three, and Theo, who was born in November last year - to grow up in the public eye, like Princess and Junior have.

Speaking to OK! magazine, the 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker explained: ''Junior and Bista were born into it; they've been in all our reality shows and they loved it.

''Millie and Theo weren't born into the same world, so it's a different thing. But they love it.

''Bista really wanted to do the shoot today and they are getting to the age where they can decide for themselves. The one thing they know is that if there's something they don't want to do, they don't have to do it.''