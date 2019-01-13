Peter Andre has revealed he was hospitalised when he was younger after suffering from anxiety and panic attacks.
Peter Andre found himself hospitalised after suffering severe panic attacks.
The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker has opened up about how he struggled with anxiety and breakdowns after he catapulted to fame following the release of his hit song.
He said: ''When you talk to people now, and you talk about anxiety, and you talk about breakdowns, and things like that, some people look at it like a weakness. Some people look at it like a taboo - but the truth is, it's so real. So many people are going through it. I went through it for years. It was a moment, it was in 1998.
''I was at the top of everything and all of a sudden it just hit me like a tonne of bricks. I couldn't function. I couldn't think straight. I was having panic attacks. I ended up in all sorts of hospitals, on medication, different therapists.''
And the 45-year-old singer - who has Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, with his ex-wife Katie Price and Amelia, five, and Theodore, two, with his spouse Emily - admits he didn't even tell his parents because he didn't want them to worry.
Speaking on The Ray Darcy Show in Dublin on Saturday (12.01.19), he added: ''My parents didn't know anything, I didn't want them to know anything because they're worriers. I got through it. It took me 10 years. I remember praying and saying, 'Please, if I get another chance, if I can get through this period I will never take it for granted.' So when I did get through it and things came back and I got to do all these wonderful things, I don't take it for granted.''
