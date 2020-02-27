Peter Andre wants to write his own series of children's books after creating his stories for his own kids.
Peter Andre wants to write his own series of children's books.
The 47-year-old singer - who has Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, with first spouse Katie Price, and Amelia, six, and Theo, three, with wife Emily - tells his kids his own stories at bedtimes and he now wants to put what's in his imagination onto the pages of a book.
He revealed: ''I want to write a whole series of children's books. I've got a story in my head that I've been telling my children for ages that they think is an actual book that I've created about all the different planets I won't go into detail about it but it's brilliant fun.
''And yeah, I've got it all in my head I just need to now put it all on paper, so definitely something I want to do.''
The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker has teamed up with 'Thomas & Friends' for 'Reading with Friends' to kick off the 75th anniversary celebrations of the world-famous children's character.
Pete along with Spencer Matthews and Harry Judd have teamed up to deliver a unique digital story showcase which features the three celebrity dads reading 'Thomas & Friends' stories which are available as videos UK YouTube channel now.
Pete also previously voiced the character of sports car Ace in 'Thomas & Friends' movie 'Big World! Big Adventures!' and he admits the character inspired some words of wisdom he has passed on to his kids.
He explained: ''So, there are a lot of life lessons I try and teach my children. One of them actually is very relevant to 'Thomas & Friends', which is where you know they try and act like they're not scared of anything but really deep inside they are, but don't say anything. I am teaching them don't be afraid to say you scared about something, don't be afraid to ask for help.
''Of course, I know this a lot because being the character Ace, I was trying to get Thomas to do things he didn't really want to do, and he was too scared to do. But actually, I was the one that was acting too cocky, and I was the one that was actually really a real little scaredy cat.
''When you pulled away the layers, I was just this little shy, kind of awkward car, but I tried to put on a front and sometimes putting on a front is good when you want to take on a challenge, but don't be scared to ask for help. Don't be scared to say, I don't feel comfortable. I don't want to do this or, you know, please can you help me. That's one of the lessons and I think it's really important to teach kids because they always feel that they need to be better than they are, and they don't.''
Ahead of their upcoming tour, and prior to the release of their long awaited album, Smoke Fairies played a great warm-up gig at Elsewhere in Margate.
Here's what to look forward to for Parklife 2020...