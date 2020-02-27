Peter Andre wants to write his own series of children's books.

The 47-year-old singer - who has Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, with first spouse Katie Price, and Amelia, six, and Theo, three, with wife Emily - tells his kids his own stories at bedtimes and he now wants to put what's in his imagination onto the pages of a book.

He revealed: ''I want to write a whole series of children's books. I've got a story in my head that I've been telling my children for ages that they think is an actual book that I've created about all the different planets I won't go into detail about it but it's brilliant fun.

''And yeah, I've got it all in my head I just need to now put it all on paper, so definitely something I want to do.''

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker has teamed up with 'Thomas & Friends' for 'Reading with Friends' to kick off the 75th anniversary celebrations of the world-famous children's character.

Pete along with Spencer Matthews and Harry Judd have teamed up to deliver a unique digital story showcase which features the three celebrity dads reading 'Thomas & Friends' stories which are available as videos UK YouTube channel now.

Pete also previously voiced the character of sports car Ace in 'Thomas & Friends' movie 'Big World! Big Adventures!' and he admits the character inspired some words of wisdom he has passed on to his kids.

He explained: ''So, there are a lot of life lessons I try and teach my children. One of them actually is very relevant to 'Thomas & Friends', which is where you know they try and act like they're not scared of anything but really deep inside they are, but don't say anything. I am teaching them don't be afraid to say you scared about something, don't be afraid to ask for help.

''Of course, I know this a lot because being the character Ace, I was trying to get Thomas to do things he didn't really want to do, and he was too scared to do. But actually, I was the one that was acting too cocky, and I was the one that was actually really a real little scaredy cat.

''When you pulled away the layers, I was just this little shy, kind of awkward car, but I tried to put on a front and sometimes putting on a front is good when you want to take on a challenge, but don't be scared to ask for help. Don't be scared to say, I don't feel comfortable. I don't want to do this or, you know, please can you help me. That's one of the lessons and I think it's really important to teach kids because they always feel that they need to be better than they are, and they don't.''