Peter Andre wants his son to play him in a biopic.

The 'Behind Closed Doors' hitmaker would feel uncomfortable having his life story played out on screen, but if such a project was ever commissioned, he thinks 13-year-old Junior - his oldest child with ex-wife Katie Price - would be perfect for the lead role.

Asked who could play him in a film of his life, he said: ''My son would - if anyone could it would be him.

''I'd hate to see it, as there'd be things about myself where I'd be like, was I really acting like that?''

Junior has won a drama scholarship, which starts in September, and his famous father - who also has Princess, 11, with Katie, and Amelia, four, and Theo, 20 months, with spouse Emily - thinks he'll do well.

He told OK! magazine: ''I think he's really good at the drama.

''When I was rehearsing lines for my upcoming film ['The Inheritance'], I was getting him to do some of them with me - the non-swearing ones, of course. And I just thought, 'Wow, he is really good.'

''He's got a beautiful singing voice too, so I think if he focuses the right way he could be really good.''

But the 45-year-old star doesn't want to push his son into showbiz and would like him to wait until he's older before launching a career, just like his own parents did when he was offered a recording contract at the age of 16.

He said: ''My dad wouldn't let me sign [the contract].

''He signed it and made them have a side letter stating they weren't allowed to record me until I finished school. They wanted to make music with me at 16 and my dad just wouldn't allow it. At the time I was devastated, but looking back it was the best thing.

''Junior has got the whole of his adult life to be a slave to a schedule - and not listen to what I say.''