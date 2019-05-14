Peter Andre wants him and his wife Emily to have another baby following the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie last week.
Peter Andre wants to try for another baby.
The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker already has four children; Junior, 13, Princess, 11, Amelia, five, and Theo, two, but is desperate to add another little one to his brood - especially since the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie last week.
Speaking to new! magazine, he said: ''Since the arrival of Harry and Meghan's son Archie, I've started thinking: 'Should we try for another one?' I'd love to. I know the joyful feelings they're experiencing right now and it brings it all back home.''
However, his wife Emily - with whom he has Amelia and Theo - isn't so broody and has put him on a sex ban to prevent them from falling pregnant any time soon.
He explained: ''Emily wants me to sleep on the other side of the bed now though.''
It seems the 46-year-old reality TV star has had a change of heart as just a few months ago he said he and Emily had ruled out having another baby.
He said at the time: ''I keep changing my mind about wanting more kids and right now, I'm back to saying no more. Sometimes I think I want another one because I love the baby stage, but the kids themselves will have kids one day so you're going to have the baby stage all over again - just without the sleepless nights.''
But the hunk doesn't have time for a baby right now as he's just signed a new management deal in the hope of cracking the US, South America and Canada.
He wrote on Instagram: ''Just signed a deal with the fantastic John Ferriter and the Alternative group. He will be my manager for America/South America and Canada whilst my wonderful manager of 25 years Claire will continue to manage me for the rest of the world. . This year has just stepped up massively for me. Thanks to everyone for their support always. Let's do this @johnferriter @clairepowellcan. It's time. (sic)''
Peter has Junior and Princess with his ex-wife Katie Price.
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Rachel, Becky and Niopha; The Unthanks, 'Unaccompanied, As We Are'; returned to Kent in their latest incarnation to sing songs old and new in their...
An interview with Glasgow's up and coming popstars HYYTS.
The albums we loved most this month.