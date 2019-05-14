Peter Andre wants to try for another baby.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker already has four children; Junior, 13, Princess, 11, Amelia, five, and Theo, two, but is desperate to add another little one to his brood - especially since the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son Archie last week.

Speaking to new! magazine, he said: ''Since the arrival of Harry and Meghan's son Archie, I've started thinking: 'Should we try for another one?' I'd love to. I know the joyful feelings they're experiencing right now and it brings it all back home.''

However, his wife Emily - with whom he has Amelia and Theo - isn't so broody and has put him on a sex ban to prevent them from falling pregnant any time soon.

He explained: ''Emily wants me to sleep on the other side of the bed now though.''

It seems the 46-year-old reality TV star has had a change of heart as just a few months ago he said he and Emily had ruled out having another baby.

He said at the time: ''I keep changing my mind about wanting more kids and right now, I'm back to saying no more. Sometimes I think I want another one because I love the baby stage, but the kids themselves will have kids one day so you're going to have the baby stage all over again - just without the sleepless nights.''

But the hunk doesn't have time for a baby right now as he's just signed a new management deal in the hope of cracking the US, South America and Canada.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Just signed a deal with the fantastic John Ferriter and the Alternative group. He will be my manager for America/South America and Canada whilst my wonderful manager of 25 years Claire will continue to manage me for the rest of the world. . This year has just stepped up massively for me. Thanks to everyone for their support always. Let's do this @johnferriter @clairepowellcan. It's time. (sic)''

Peter has Junior and Princess with his ex-wife Katie Price.