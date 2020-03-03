Peter Andre may move back to Australia.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker - who was born in London but grew up on the Gold Coast - left his family Down Under in the mid 90s to launch his music career in the UK, but is now open to moving back there ''one day''.

Writing in his column for new! magazine, the 47-year-old reality TV star said when asked why he didn't stay in Australia: ''The simple answer is work, then I had children. I probably would have stayed there otherwise. My heart lies with both and UK and Australia, but maybe one day I'll move back Down Under.''

And Peter doesn't think he'll have any trouble setting up home in Australia with his wife Emily, with whom he has Amelia, six, and Theodore, three, because she's a qualified doctor and people in that profession are in high demand over there.

He added: ''Doctors are in demand in Oz, so there will always be work for Emily.''

Although he would like to return to Queensland in the future, Peter - who also has Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, with his ex-wife Katie Price - doesn't have particularly fond memories of when he first arrived in Oz with his Greek-Cypriot family.

He explained recently: ''When you're a kid with dark hair, dark eyes, strong English accent, much bigger nose than the kids around you, I was an outcast like you wouldn't believe.

''I mean, I couldn't have stuck out more. The term they used in Australia at the time was ''w*g''. W*g was used for Greeks, for Italians, people from the Mediterranean.

''It happened instantly. Instantly. In the area where we moved into, you'd walk down the street and they'd go, ''Get outta here, w*g!'' That's what it was like.''

The bullying got so bad for Peter that he even considered taking his own life.

He added: ''Did I ever contemplate ending it? Yeah. In that period of time, yeah. Bullying is a horrible thing. It really is horrible. On every level. Unfortunately it happens. It's been going on for generations.''