Peter Andre has revealed that he suffered ''20 panic attacks a day'' during his anxiety battle at the height of his music fame.
The 46-year-old TV presenter and singer suffered with anxiety at the height of his music fame and admitted that he spent up to 18 hours a day sleeping in order to prevent even more attacks.
He told Woman's Own magazine: ''I felt like I was an icon, and I started living like one, the worst thing you can do is start believing the hype surrounding you... all the signs were showing that mentally I wasn't in the best shape.
''During a family meal with my parents... I started shaking, out of nowhere, my mind became flooded with images of me hurting myself, it was terrifying.
''I ran to my room crying and shaking, I was rushed to hospital. For two years, I suffered up to 20 panic attacks a day, my only escape was when I was sleeping, so I would often spend up to 18 hours a day asleep.''
Peter previously opened up about his anxiety in January of this year, when he revealed that he was hospitalised for his issues.
He said: ''When you talk to people now, and you talk about anxiety, and you talk about breakdowns, and things like that, some people look at it like a weakness. Some people look at it like a taboo - but the truth is, it's so real. So many people are going through it. I went through it for years. It was a moment, it was in 1998.
''I was at the top of everything and all of a sudden it just hit me like a tonne of bricks. I couldn't function. I couldn't think straight. I was having panic attacks. I ended up in all sorts of hospitals, on medication, different therapists.
''My parents didn't know anything, I didn't want them to know anything because they're worriers. I got through it. It took me 10 years. I remember praying and saying, 'Please, if I get another chance, if I can get through this period I will never take it for granted.' So when I did get through it and things came back and I got to do all these wonderful things, I don't take it for granted.''
