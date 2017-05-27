Peter Andre is ''slowly'' learning his lines for his debut movie role.

The 44-year-old singer will make his big screen debut in 'The Undoing' and has developed a painstaking process to ensure he's word-perfect when filming begins on the project next year.

He explained in his column for new! magazine: ''I'm slowly learning the lines and I have my own way of learning them. First, I read the script out loud over and over. Then, after a few weeks, I read it into a Dictaphone and listen back to it religiously (no, I don't like the sound of my own voice) and lastly, I write it down. Let's hope it works!''

Peter is determined to make a success of his new acting career, so much so that he's also vowed to hire an acting coach to help him.

He said: ''Whatever happens, and I know it's early days, I'll get with an acting coach here in the UK and really work hard at it so I can deliver it the best I can.''

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker - who has children Junior, 11, and Princess, nine, with ex-wife Katie Price and Amelia, three, and Theo, six months, with spouse Emily - announced on Twitter last month that he's landed a ''damn big part'' in the movie.

He posted: ''Finally. I've received (after months of talks) my first ever film script. Start filming in LA next year, and...it's a damn big part.... wahoo.! I've only waited 44 years. @jhickox I'll see you soon brother. Told you I had big fish to fry (sic)''

And the film - which is going to be directed by James D.R. Hickox - appears to be in the horror genre, as the poster features a shadowy figure walking down an abandoned corridor and the phrase, 'There are some things you don't want to know ... this is one of them', is printed on the poster.