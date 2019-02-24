Peter Andre still can't believe the ''longevity'' of his career.

The 45-year-old singer and television personality has admitted he still struggles to get to grips with having a career than spans 25 years, as although not everything he does ''works'', the things that do are always ''bigger'' than he imagines.

Asked if he ever has ''pinch me'' moments, he said: ''Oh yeah. Not everything I do works - something won't be successful, but the others are 10 times bigger than I could have imagined. I think that's the thing - riding that wave. That's longevity.''

And some of the 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker's biggest career shocks including bagging a World Music award and selling out London's O2 Arena.

He added: ''There are so many. I just got sent a video of when I received my World Music award in Monaco - that's like a Grammy to me. I remember being presented the award by Helena Christensen. Lionel Richie was in front, Celine Dion, Julio Iglesias, the Bee Gees. That was a huge moment. And selling out the O2 arena twice. But I always dream bigger. I think if I keep dreaming high and I never actually reach it, I can't get cocky.''

Next on Peter's bucket list is a Hollywood acting career, which he's kicking off with a role in a short film.

He revealed: ''I've just done 'The Inheritance', my first short film. We've put it into Cannes Film Festival and Hollywood Film Festival so we're waiting to hear if we get nominated.''

And the 'Flava' singer - who has Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, from his marriage to Katie Price and Amelia, five, and Theodore, two, with his current wife Emily MacDonagh - already has his next project lined up.

Speaking to TV Life magazine, he added: ''I've got a part in a movie in Atlanta this July. It's an American feature film and it's a small part, but I can't say what it is.''