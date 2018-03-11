Peter Andre has hailed his wife Emily MacDonagh as ''unbelievably wonderful'' to mark Mother's Day (11.03.18).

The 45-year-old singer-songwriter has taken to his Instagram account to heap praise on Emily, who is the mother of his four-year-old daughter Amelia and his 15-month-old son Theo.

Alongside a picture of Emily, Peter - who married the 28-year-old beauty in 2015 - wrote: ''Happy Mother's Day to an unbelievably wonderful mother and all round gorgeous person Emily. Crazy amount of love for you (sic)''

The British-born singer later took to the photo-sharing website to also pay tribute to his own mother Thea, who raised him in Australia.

Peter captioned a snap of them stood side-by-side: ''My dear mother. Honestly can't explain how much I love this person. Happy Mother's Day. (sic)''

Earlier this year, Peter performed a dramatic U-turn on suggestions that he lived in a sexless marriage, insisting that his initial comments had been misunderstood.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker upset his wife when he discussed their sex life in public, and he was forced to backtrack.

Peter explained: ''I don't need to say [I want more children now], she just knows. That's why she doesn't go anywhere near me in the bedroom. She's like 'Stay over there!'''

But days later, Peter clarified his comments after Emily quizzed him about what he'd said.

The singer - who was married to British TV star Katie Price from 2005 until 2009 - explained in a magazine column: ''I want to clear something up.

''I recently said in an interview that Emily stays away from me in the bedroom because I want another baby. I was clearly joking.

''Poor Emily. She was like 'Why would you say I don't go near you?', so I want to set the record straight.''