Peter Andre's wife Emily MacDonagh gets asked to prove she's at least 18 at her local convenience store.

The 28-year-old doctor - who has three-year-old daughter Amelia and nine-month-old son Theo with the pop star - is still asked to show her ID when she tries to buy painkillers over the counter from her local shop.

Speaking to new! magazine, Peter explained: ''Last year she went to the Co-op and got asked for ID when buying paracetamol. You have to be 18 to buy it there.''

Peter and Emily celebrated their second wedding anniversary in July, and to mark the special occasion, the singer paid tribute to his ''beautiful wife'' on Instagram.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker took to the photo-sharing website to write a sweet message to his spouse, praising her for being an ''incredible mother'' to their two children.

Peter wrote: ''Two years today ... A beautiful wife and an incredible mother ... Crazy amount of love for you ... Happy Anniversary (sic)''

Prior to that, Peter claimed marriage hasn't changed his relationship with Emily.

He explained: ''Things haven't really changed for us because we've been together for six years. To me it felt like we were married very early on. I guess I think about my mum and dad who have been married for 60 years.

''Like I say, my mum and dad, have been married 60 years. Back in those days it was different - there were arranged marriages.''

Asked if he thought his parents' marriage was arranged, Peter replied: ''Well, I don't quite know what happened, but my mother was chaperoned by her brother.

''Mum and dad were not allowed to be alone until they got married. They were always chaperoned by her brother. Could you imagine my brother being there with me and Ems? So then I guess the first year would be different, right? You get used to each other and your different habits. They're still together 61 years later.''