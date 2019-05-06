Peter Andre has signed a new management deal in America.

The reality TV star is hoping to make it big in the US, South America and Canada after signing a deal with manager John Ferriter and the Alternative group.

He wrote on Instagram: ''Just signed a deal with the fantastic John Ferriter and the Alternative group. He will be my manager for America/South America and Canada whilst my wonderful manager of 25 years Claire will continue to manage me for the rest of the world. . This year has just stepped up massively for me. Thanks to everyone for their support always. Let's do this :) @johnferriter @clairepowellcan. It's time :).''

Peter had been teasing a big announcement with some fans speculating that he and wife Emily MacDonagh were expecting another baby.

Peter, 46, acknowledged that some fans might be disappointed and quipped: ''p.s I know it wasn't news of a baby but Meghan M will give you that (sic).''

And the star recently admitted he is unsure about having more children.

The pair initially wanted a large family, but after welcoming four-year-old Amelia and 17-month-old Theo into the world, Peter has changed his mind about extending his brood.

Writing in his New! magazine column, he recently said: ''I keep changing my mind about wanting more kids and right now, I'm back to saying no more.

''Sometimes I think I want another one because I love the baby stage, but the kids themselves will have kids one day so you're going to have the baby stage all over again - just without the sleepless nights.''

Peter - who also has Princess, 10, and Junior, 12, with ex-wife Katie Price - admitted Emily, 28, is enjoying being back in her demanding role as a doctor.

And he revealed the pair would be ''content'' with not having any more children, because Peter doesn't want to be an older father ''like Simon Cowell''.

He explained: ''She's quite content not to have one and is full on back at work. When we both work it's tough.

''[But] all of a sudden I said I wanted another baby.

''It's weird as I always said I don't want to be changing nappies at 50, like Simon Cowell.''