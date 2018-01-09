Peter Andre is tipping his son Junior to become a famous actor.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker is set for a ''big part'' in Hollywood horror movie 'The Undoing' thanks to his director friend James Hickox - who helmed his TV series 'Peter Andre's Greek Odyssey' - which he is due to start shooting in the early part of 2018.

Peter and James spent the day together at the pop star's family home and during the get together Peter got to introduce 11-year-old Junior - his child with ex-wife Katie Price - to the 'Detention' filmmaker so he could pick his brain about the business as the youngster has just landing a scholarship to a school specialising in drama and sport.

Writing in his New! magazine column, Peter said: ''So if all goes to plan, my first big work project this year will be in America. I had the pleasure of working with my friend and movie director James Hickox come and spend the day with me and the family recently. We spent quality time together and talked all things script-related. We plan to start filming soon in Los Angeles. I'm very darn excited, I can tell you!

''While James was over, I got Junior to meet him and told James he's a little star in the making. He's just won a scholarship to go to a new school. I applied for him last November and I was so proud when they sent me a letter telling me he'd been accepted. The school specialises in drama and sport, and he starts there next year.

''I'd actually love to take J over to LA with me, but only on his school hols, of course.''

The 44-year-old singer and television personality - who also has Princess, nine, with Katie and Amelia, three, and 14-moth-old Theodore with his wife Emily - previously admitted he is so determined to make a success of his fledgling movie career that he was going to hire an acting coach to help him prepare for his role.

He said: ''Whatever happens, and I know it's early days, I'll get with an acting coach here in the UK and really work hard at it so I can deliver it the best I can.''