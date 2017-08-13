Peter Andre has landed another movie role.

The 'Mysterious Girl' singer revealed earlier this year he was to make his big screen debut in a horror film that will shoot next year, but before he gets to work on that, he could be set to fly out to Los Angeles to work on a different project with the same director, James D.R. Hickox.

He revealed: ''I've been sent a new film script. It's completely different from the horror movie 'The Undoing' and there's a very big possibility I'll be going out to LA in October to film it.

''My good friend James Hickox is involved in this new one and put me forward for the part. If it all goes ahead, it could be made before the first one.''

However, the 44-year-old singer is due to fly out for filming around the same time his doctor wife Emily - the mother of his youngest children, Amelia, three, and Theo, eight months - goes back to work.

Writing in his new! magazine column, he added: ''There's a chance filming dates might clash with Emily going back to work, but we'll cross that bridge when we come to it.''

Peter previously revealed it was taking him a long time to learn his lines for 'The Undoing'.

He said: ''I'm slowly learning the lines and I have my own way of learning them. First, I read the script out loud over and over. Then, after a few weeks, I read it into a Dictaphone and listen back to it religiously (no, I don't like the sound of my own voice) and lastly, I write it down. Let's hope it works!''

The 'Flava' hitmaker - who also has children Junior, 12, and Princess, 10, with ex-wife Katie Price - is determined to make a success of his new acting career, so much so that he's also vowed to hire an acting coach to help him.

He said: ''Whatever happens, and I know it's early days, I'll get with an acting coach here in the UK and really work hard at it so I can deliver it the best I can.''