Peter Andre's daughter Princess loves to share a bed with her sister Amelia.

The 45-year-old singer revealed that 11-year-old Princess - whom he has with ex-wife Katie Price along with 13-year-old son Junior - insists on sharing a bed with four-year-old Amelia, who he has with his current wife Emily MacDonagh even though they ''keep falling out'' on the sack in the night.

In an interview with OK! magazine, Peter said: ''It's only the last night or two that they haven't. It's really cute but we're trying to get them into separate beds.

''Millie's cool to sleep on her own but Bista wants her with her. She loves her - it's so nice.''

Emily added: ''It is really cute. They only have small double beds and they keep falling out when they share but they still want to do it.''

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker - who has all of his children permanently living with him for the first time - admitted that despite fears that it ''would be segregated'' between the girls and boys in the house, their children get on perfectly and the couple's home has a ''great atmosphere''.

Peter said: ''It's a great atmosphere in our house. I really thought it would be segregated with the boys and the girls, but while I do drawing with Millie, Bista does homework with Emily.

''They usually say that boys are moody but the girls in our house are moodier! The boys are chilled.''

However, Emily disagreed, saying: ''I'd say the boys are definitely the moodiest in our house!''

Peter explained that one of the methods to maintain harmony in their home is by installing a certain set of rules.

He said: ''We have rules like eating together as a family, no phones at the table, and the one screen rule - you can't watch the telly while looking at your phone. It doesn't always work but we do try.''