Peter Andre's wife is feeling ''quite broody''.

Doctor Emily Andre was delighted to find out Prince William and Duchess Catherine are expecting their third baby, and as their two children, four-year-old Prince George and two-year-old Princess Charlotte are not too much older than her own kids, Amelia, three, and 10-month-old Theo, the news has made her contemplate getting pregnant again.

She said: ''News that the Duchess of Cambridge is expecting her third child has put me in a good mood all week.

''I have to admit it's also made me quite broody! I've always been about a year behind Kate with my pregnancies, so if that was to continue, I'd be having another baby in 2019!

''I'm not sure that's going to happen as I need to get settled back into work first, but I do say never say never when it comes to having more children. Don't tell Pete!''

But at the moment, Emily - who is also stepmother to Junior, 12, and 10-year-old Princess from Peter's marriage to Katie Price - is focused on getting back to work and she's feeling anxious about missing out on some of Theo's milestones, so her nanny has come up with a clever plan.

She explained in her column for OK! magazine: ''I'm due to go back to work around his [Theo] first birthday, but hopefully I'll catch his first steps. I said to our nanny: 'What am I going to do when I go back to work?' and she said if he does anything for the first time when I'm at work she won't tell me, she'll say nothing and let me see it for the first time myself!''