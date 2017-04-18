Peter Andre has got a ''big part'' in a Hollywood movie.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker took to social media to share some big news with his 3.5 million Twitter followers.

He wrote: ''Finally. I've received (after months of talks) my first ever film script. Start filming in LA next year, and...it's a damn big part.... wahoo.! I've only waited 44 years. @jhickox I'll see you soon brother. Told you I had big fish to fry (sic)''

He later took to his Twitter account to share a poster for the movie, which is called 'The Undoing'.

And the film - which is going to be directed by James D.R. Hickox - appears to be in the horror genre, as the poster features a shadowy figure walking down an abandoned corridor and the phrase, 'There are some things you don't want to know ... this is one of them', is printed on the poster.

Meanwhile, the 44-year-old singer and television personality - who has Junior, 11, and Princess, nine, with his ex-wife Katie Price and Amelia, three, and Theodore, four months, with his spouse Emily MacDonagh - is currently busy looking after his four children and says his daughter Princess is a ''natural'' with his baby son Theo.

He said: ''She is an absolute star when it comes to helping out with Theo. She's a natural and often asks us if she can feed him.

''I know I'm biased but he is such a thoughtful, kind and polite boy. I just hope he continues with that attitude as he grows up.''

And Peter is consciously trying to be a friend, as well as a parent, to his children.

He explained: ''Being both a parent and and a friend makes you children feel happy and also allows them to be able to talk to you about anything.''