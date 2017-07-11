Peter Andre has paid tribute to his ''beautiful wife'' Emily MacDonagh as the couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker took to Instagram on Tuesday (11.07.17) to pen a sweet message to his spouse, where he praised her for being an ''incredible mother'' to their two children, Amelia, three, and seven-month-old Theodore.

He wrote: ''Two years today ... A beautiful wife and an incredible mother ... Crazy amount of love for you ... Happy Anniversary (sic)''

Meanwhile, Peter previously revealed marriage hasn't changed his relationship with Emily.

He explained: ''Things haven't really changed for us because we've been together for six years. To me it felt like we were married very early on. I guess I think about my mum and dad who have been married for 60 years.

''Like I say, my mum and dad, have been married 60 years. Back in those days it was different - there were arranged marriages.''

When asked if he thought his parents' marriage was arranged, he replied: ''Well, I don't quite know what happened, but my mother was chaperoned by her brother.

''Mum and dad were not allowed to be alone until they got married. They were always chaperoned by her brother. Could you imagine my brother being there with me and Ems? So then I guess the first year would be different, right? You get used to each other and your different habits. They're still together 61 years later.''

Meanwhile, when it was their first year anniversary, Peter admitted he didn't know what to buy his wife as a present.

He said: ''I'll definitely plan something romantic for Emily, we'll probably go out for dinner ... We're supposed to give each other gifts made of paper so maybe I'll give her my autograph.''