Peter Andre was racially abused at school.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker - who was born to Greek-Cypriot parents in London - moved from Sydney to Australia's Gold Coast when he was nine and fellow pupils turned on him because of his appearance, leaving him petrified.

And Peter was too scared to even ask a teacher for help because he claims they also used racist insults towards him.

He said: ''When I moved to the Gold Coast, we were the only ethnic family I knew. It was all blond-haired, blue-eyed Australians. At school one day they tied me to the fence and took turns throwing stones to see who was going to hit me in the head. I was petrified.

''I remember a teacher saying to me: 'Listen here, you greasy wog, if you think you're going to do well in my class, you've got another think coming. You sit in the back corner. I don't want to see your face.'

''That's how they talked. The teachers!''

Several years later, the 46-year-old star ran into the teacher, but didn't hold a grudge.

He told The Guardian newspaper: ''I actually gave him a hug. And he said, 'Listen mate, I'm so proud of you.'

''I had no grudge against him because I knew that's what it was like back then.''

The 'Flava' singer also recalled a time he was attacked at knifepoint by a stranger in a nightclub after he achieved success in the early 1990s.

He said: ''This guy grabbed me in a nightclub in Sydney. He pushed me into the bathroom, pulled out a knife and put it on my neck, and said, 'Give me a reason I shouldn't finish you off.' He kept picking at me with the knife.

''He said: 'You better watch your every step because when we decide the time's right, we're going to finish you.' ''

A few years later, Peter - who has children Junior, 14, and Princess, 11, with ex-wife Katie Price and Amelia, four, and Theo, two, with spouse Emily - began suffering debilitating panic attacks, which he linked with the club threat.

He said: ''I couldn't breathe. I ended up in hospital, and the panic attacks would come one after another. Years later, after therapy, I realised it all stemmed from that fear of being killed. I know it sounds dramatic.''