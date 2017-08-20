Peter Andre is going to record a charity single with his son.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker is a big fan of 12-year-old Junior's ''beautiful voice'' and though he won't be putting pressure on the youngster to launch his career, he'll give him as much support as he can when he decides to take the plunge.

He revealed: ''Junior has decided he wants to be a singer. He's actually got a beautiful voice and I've said to him he's got to promise me I'll be the first person to record his vocals.

''I'm not going to pressure him but I've told him when he's ready we can record a track for charity.

''I was actually around Junior's age when I decided I wanted to be a singer, so it's nice that history is repeating itself.''

However, the 43-year-old singer - who has Junior and his sister Princess, 10, with ex-wife Katie Price, and three-year-old Amelia and Theo, eight months, with spouse Emily - won't be allowing his son to neglect his studies in favour of his pop ambitions.

He added: ''He's such a sweet boy and although he's turning into a bit of a teenager, I've said to him that as long as he keeps his manners and finishes school, then he can do anything.

''I've got him extra maths and English lessons and he's doing really well at school at the moment.''

The 'Behind Closed Doors' star thinks it is important his kids also help out around the house.

Writing in his latest column for new! magazine, he explained: ''I can't bear clutter. I like a home to feel like a home, but if we don't need it, I say get rid of it.

''The kids have a playroom where all their oys are kept and the other day Emily said she was going to tackle it.

''But I said the kids need to help clean it otherwise they won't learn. In the end, we all tackled it.''