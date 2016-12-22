Peter Andre played his wedding song to his wife Emily while she was having a Caesarean section.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker was devastated his doctor spouse wasn't able to give birth to their second child - a baby boy named Theodore - naturally because the little one was breech and losing weight, but he tried to ease her by blasting their special track while she was on the operating table.

He explained: ''I played out wedding song 'Songbird' by Eva Cassidy but it started us all of blubbing before we'd even started.''

Emily added: ''I was like: 'Guys, we have to put something else on, I'm trying to be brave here! The last thing I need is to burst into tears.''

Peter concluded: ''So I put on 'Celebration' by Kool & The Gang'.''

The 43-year-old singer - who already has two-year-old daughter Amelia with Emily and Junior, 11, and Princess, nine, with his ex-wife Katie Price - was thrilled when he found his little one was a boy.

He said: ''I was praying for a boy because I had a girl last time. Being a doctor, I knew Emily secretly knew but I had no idea. Although I suspected it was a boy because we went for a scan when we were in Cyprus and the doctor said to me: 'What would make you happy' and when I said a boy, he said: 'Ah, it's good to see everyone happy.''

And Peter struggled to hold back the tears when he first locked eyes on his beautiful blue-eyed boy.

He added to OK! Magazine: ''I got emotional seeing my baby for the first time, but I also saw Ems going through so much trauma. I had the greatest gift in the world but Ems had just been through hell!''