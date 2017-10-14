Peter Andre will mark his 25-year career with a new greatest hits collection.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker is planning to reward his loyal fans with an album package featuring his popular songs, previously-unheard tracks and even some new material, and is also thinking about heading out on the road to celebrate the music milestone.

He said: ''It's coming up to 25 years since I started out in the music business.

''I joke that although I've had for top 10 UK albums, and 10 top 10 UK singles, including three number ones, people still think I've only had one hit.

''So I might release a album next year of my selection of my greatest hits and other tracks I've recorded butt have never been released, as well as some brand new material.

''Then I'll possibly go back on tour.''

The 44-year-old singer could soon be facing chart competition from his son Junior, 12.

Peter - who has Junior and 10-year-old daughter Princess with ex-wife Katie Price, and Amelia, three, and Theo, 10 months, with wife Emily - wrote in his column for new! magazne: ''My little man Junior is really getting into his singing. He's got a great voice on him and I've noticed a big improvement lately.

''I've recorded him in my studio at home and will record something with him for charity when the time is right.

''I pay for extra singing lessons for him at school and when we're in the car he'll often ask me to play a track of Michael Jackson singing when he was 12 so he can compare his voice and Michael's.''

And Junior isn't the only talented youngster in the family.

Peter added: ''[Princess] has also got a good voice on her. She's actually more advanced than Junior was at her age.''